CA: Two small earthquakes shake SoCal

CNN — Two earthquakes struck in the inland empire late Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first earthquake, measuring at 3.6 magnitude, struck about one mile southeast of Loma Linda Monday night.

The earthquake in Loma Linda, which struck about 11 miles deep, was along the San Jacinto fault.

About two minutes after the initial earthquake, the U.S.G.S. said a second earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit northeast of Banning.

The earthquake in Banning, which struck about 5 miles deep, was along the San Andreas Fault.