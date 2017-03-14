Bus on cross country tour stops in Johnson City giving free dental care to veterans

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- For the first time, a free mobile dental unit for veterans is making a stop in Johnson City.

Aspen Dental’s Mouth Mobile unit is set up Tuesday between Founder’s Park and the farmer’s market pavilion in downtown Johnson City.

The bus is on a 35 stop tour of the country, and Johnson City is its 6th stop. When you walk in to the bus it looks like a dentist’s office, stocked with all the tools and equipment needed for any visit to the dentist.

To come to Johnson City, Aspen Dental partnered with a local organization called Veterans Point Outreach.

“There is such an abundance of veterans in East Tennessee that just a release of this event we think we’ve had about 500 phone calls of people trying to schedule appointments for this event,” Jared Wheeler said. Wheeler is an Army veteran and the secretary for Veterans Point Outreach. Wheeler said the unit will have time to serve 30 veterans who reached out to them first to make an appointment.

According to Aspen Dental, through its annual tour, since 2014 7,000 volunteers have helped 12,000 veterans by giving them free dental care.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.