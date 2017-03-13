What’s Working: Regional Career Fair

8th grade students got the chance to practice a profession at the 2017 Regional Career
expo.”They get to hopefully tryout something and see if they want to do it. We’ve also had some
students think they want to do something, go over there and realize they didn’t want to do it and
it’s good they are doing that in their 8th grade year,” Said Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s
Nicole Austin.
. The four day event welcomed students from Kingsport, Sullivan County, Scott County,
Washington County, and Hawkins County.
“These students are about to enter high school and those four years are going to go by so quickly
so they have to have an idea of what they want to do,’ Said Eastman Education Manager Tanya
Foreman
Dobyns Bennett Senior Zach Griffin returned to speak to some of the students. He was in their
place in 2013 and now is ready to study medicine at Vanderbilt beginning next fall
“TI guess the career expo opening a few more eyes to what’s available and what’s out there,” Said
Griffin
The students took part in thier choice of five different venues, among those, engineering thanks
to the Tennessee Tech Engineering lab and the Regional Center for Advanced manufacturing.
“Everything we try to do is to make sure they get the opportunity to do something hands and see
if they like it. We have health professions they get to pretend to put in an I.V. so there are a lot of
learning opportunities for our kids today,” Said Austin.
And just another way to get tomorrow’s work force ready today.
“when they get to high school they can focus, take the classes that they need and be ready for th
work force,” Said Foreman.