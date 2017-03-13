What’s Working: Regional Career Fair

8th grade students got the chance to practice a profession at the 2017 Regional Career

expo.”They get to hopefully tryout something and see if they want to do it. We’ve also had some

students think they want to do something, go over there and realize they didn’t want to do it and

it’s good they are doing that in their 8th grade year,” Said Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s

Nicole Austin.

. The four day event welcomed students from Kingsport, Sullivan County, Scott County,

Washington County, and Hawkins County.

“These students are about to enter high school and those four years are going to go by so quickly

so they have to have an idea of what they want to do,’ Said Eastman Education Manager Tanya

Foreman

Dobyns Bennett Senior Zach Griffin returned to speak to some of the students. He was in their

place in 2013 and now is ready to study medicine at Vanderbilt beginning next fall

“TI guess the career expo opening a few more eyes to what’s available and what’s out there,” Said

Griffin

The students took part in thier choice of five different venues, among those, engineering thanks

to the Tennessee Tech Engineering lab and the Regional Center for Advanced manufacturing.

“Everything we try to do is to make sure they get the opportunity to do something hands and see

if they like it. We have health professions they get to pretend to put in an I.V. so there are a lot of

learning opportunities for our kids today,” Said Austin.

And just another way to get tomorrow’s work force ready today.

“when they get to high school they can focus, take the classes that they need and be ready for th

work force,” Said Foreman.