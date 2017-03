LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Three students suffered minor injuries after a school bus and minivan collided in southwest Virginia.

Virginia State Police said it happened at 3:15 p.m. on Monday on Route 58 in Lee County.

The collision occurred in front of Thomas Walker High School.

VSP said the three students were high school students. They suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

