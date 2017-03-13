Number of Tennesseans waiting on unemployment benefits drops from thousands to hundreds

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- For months, we have heard from viewers who are waiting on their unemployment benefits to come through.

We have been asking the state questions about the delays since January when she found out 6,000 people were waiting on their unemployment claims. We found out a new, multi-million dollar computer system meant to help unemployed Tennesseans, left thousands waiting on their benefits.

State representatives from the Tri-Cities told us for months it was the number one call they got, people from their district waiting on their benefits for weeks, sometimes months. Lawmakers signed on to a letter that asked the TN Department of Labor for specific changes in the way in handles unemployment claims.

Since then the state says it has made changes and the backlog is significantly less.

“A lot of these things that were in the letter the department was already working on. We did put them into place and they have made a big difference and gone a long way into making the backlog come down,” Chris Cannon, spokesperson for the TN Department of Labor said.

Cannon said the software for filing for claims is now working as it was intended to.

On Monday at 10 a.m. the state will release an updated number of people still waiting. The most recent numbers released last Tuesday showed 385 people waiting, that’s down from 4,800 in late January.

