Man held on $100K bond after traffic stop in Kingsport; Multiple drug charges

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department says a man is facing multiple drug charges after he was pulled over by a patrol officer for speeding.

KPD says on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. a police officer stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva on East Stone Drive near Arbutus Avenue. The patrol officers said he saw the SUV going 15 miles over the speed limit. Police say the posted speed limit at the time was 45 miles per hour.

During the stop, police identified the driver as Alex Scott Miller. A check of his driver’s license revealed it was revoked for a previous conviction of driving under the influence. In addition, police found out he was a convicted felon in Tennessee and Virginia.

Miller was arrested for driving on a revoked license and speeding. Police searched him and found a large amount of cash on him. In addition, police searched his SUV and found the following: 23 grams of a black substance believed to be heroin, 187 grams of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, packaging materials for the above narcotics, a gram of a green plant material believed to be marijuana, a Taurus .40 caliber handgun with approximately 20 rounds of ammunition, a ) Rossi .22 caliber rifle with approximately 23 rounds of ammunition.

Police said when he was taken to the Kingsport City Jail, a corrections officer found a can of snuff on Miller’s person that had about three grams of a crystal substance believed to be meth.

The suspected drugs, police said, will be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for analysis. The guns and $2,000 were seized.

Miller is currently behind bars in Kingsport City Jail on a $100,000 bond. Miller was charged with possession of heroin and meth for resale within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, simple possession of a schedule marijuana, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used, stored, manufactured, or distributed, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, driving on a revoked license and speeding.