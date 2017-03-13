Man charged in I-26 officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)-A man accused of pulling a gun on Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and who was then shot by those troopers appeared for the first time Monday in Sullivan County Criminal Court, and pleaded not guilty.

Richard Jenny was indicted by a grand jury with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Those charges stem from a traffic stop near the Rock Springs Road exit of Interstate 26 in Kingsport back in January.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Jenny pulled a gun and the troopers opened fire. Jenny was treated at a hospital for injuries he got during the shooting.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said a grand jury determined the troopers did not use excessive force.

That section of the interstate was shut down for most of the night after the shooting.

Jenny pleaded not guilty during his court appearance Monday morning. His next court date was set for May 18.

Jenny was out on bond but being monitored by an electronic anklet.