Low-income apartments to soon replace dilapidated buildings in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Demolition is underway on two run-down buildings off of Center Street in Kingsport.

It’s part of a project nearly two years in the making.

Soon, those buildings will be replaced by town homes.

Mildred Arnold lives near the demolition. She said she has been trying to get city leaders to remove the buildings for nearly two years and she is glad to see it finally happening.

“Oh honey, it’s a miracle. I’m real excited about it,” Arnold said.

She’s lived in her home on the corner of E Street for decades and has seen a lot happen in those buildings.

“I’ve seen alcoholics, druggies, you name it, that’s what’s been in it,” she said.

Retha Patton with Eastern Eight Community Development said demolition began on the buildings last week.

“By just taking the buildings down, you’re automatically just what you might say, cleaning up the community a little bit,” Patton said.

She said two and three bedroom townhouses will be built in their place.

“When those go down we’ll level the site and then probably in about six weeks start building the buildings,” she explained.

The apartments are aimed for low income seniors, veterans, and families.

The $1.4 million project is funded by three different grants. One from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, and one from a home consortium grant through the City of Kingsport.

“When they get finished it’s going to make this community such a really nice place. They’re going to be really pretty to look at,” Patton said.

Arnold said this is a long time coming.

“I just hope we get some nice people in them,” Arnold said.

Construction is set to begin on the new apartments in about six weeks.

It should be complete by fall.

