Local business owner sentenced in pipe bomb attack at Johnson City prosthetics clinic

A former orthotics clinic owner charged in connection with a pipe bomb explosion at a competitor’s clinic in Johnson City was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Monday. Christopher Alexander was charged with possession of a pipe bomb and arson in connection with the July 2015 explosion at Victory Orthotics and Prosthetics in Johnson City.

He pleaded guilty to those charges in June 2016. Alexander worked at a prosthetics business in Kingsport.

During a sentencing hearing in federal court in Greeneville, Alexander was sentenced to 78 months in prison. After his prison time, Alexander will be on three years of supervised release. He must also pay restitution of $330,000.

No one was injured in the explosion, which occurred after business hours.

