Jonesborough man arrested on multiple charges for evading traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a Jonesborough man is facing several charges for allegedly leading deputies on a chase.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal says deputies arrested 32-year-old James Riessen late Friday after he allegedly drove his SUV into a ditch on Jackson Bridge Road near Charlie Dillow Road.

Deputies say Riessen was driving a tan Buick Rendevous – just 20 minutes before, he allegedly evaded a traffic stop on Al Sliger Road.

Deputies said Riessen drove away. According to a report, the deputy attempted to stop him for a minor traffic violation.

During the pursuit, Riessen allegedly refused to stop – passing numerous deputies on the way to Conklin Road where another unit tried to stop him.

Riessen continued to refuse to stop and turned on Jackson Bridge Road and on to Charlie Dillow Road where he eventually attempted to drive on a field, but deputies said his SUV slid down a ditch.

Officers were able to arrest Riessen, shortly afterward.

The sheriff’s office reports Riessen was checked by EMS due to a gunshot wound “he had sustained in some sort altercation several days prior.”

Riessen was charged with 2 counts of felony evading arrest, 2 counts of reckless endangerment, 2 counts of driving on a revoked license, 2 counts of stop sign violation, speeding, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $25,000 and he was arraigned Monday morning in Washington County Sessions Court.

The sheriff’s office reports more charges are pending in this case.