Johnson City police arrest woman for allegedly ramming bondsmen vehicles; reckless endangerment

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A woman is facing multiple charges including reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a crash after bondsmen said they tried to take her into custody.

According to a Johnson City police report, officers responded to the WalMart located on Browns Mill Road on Friday night after multiple bondsmen tried to take 36-year-old Angela Benton into custody.

During the capture attempt, Benton allegedly rammed two vehicles.

Police said the damage to each of the vehicles exceeded a felony amount. Also, police reported one of the bondmEn was inside a vehicle and two others were near Benton’s vehicle at the time of the escape.

Police said the bondsmen were “placed in immediate danger by the defendant’s actions” as she drove away.

In addition, police revealed Benton’s Tennessee driving privileges were revoked at the time of the crash.

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Benton on Saturday. She was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment by a vehicle, two different counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of felony vandalism and driving on a revoked license (second offense).

Benton is currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $32,000 bond.

An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for her for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in general sessions court.