JCMC nurses train to care for patients with highly infectious diseases like Ebola

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Johnson City Medical Center is the only hospital in the Tri-Cities region that is designated as an assessment facility for highly infectious diseases.

JCMC is also just one of five hospitals across the state of Tennessee that is a referral facility for patients with highly infectious diseases.

Monday afternoon we were inside JCMC where a group known as the strike team were simulating care for a patient with a highly infectious disease.

“We have a volunteer team of ICU nurses, and that’s our strike team, so those nurses have volunteered to take on these assignments, and they are the ones that are trained every quarter,” Swift said.

Mountain States’ director of infection prevention Jamie Swift said the team was practicing with a patient who was simulating signs of Ebola.

“Its always important to be prepared, we saw that with Ebola when it happened in the United States, so we want our team members to be prepared, to have practiced over and over and over until they are comfortable with this procedure,” Swift said.

Swift said part of practicing is suiting up in personal protective equipment.

“What we know from the Ebola that happened in the United States is the greatest risk is our nurses and our doctors actually getting in and out of that personal protective equipment,” Swift said.

Nurses were also simulating hat it would be like to care for that patient, practicing everything from providing oxygen, to cleaning up after them.

“We need to be prepared to keep the patients for 72 to 96 hours until we can confirm diagnosis, and then we would transfer them to a treatment center, which our treatment center is Emory in Atlanta. If we ever do have a real patient, that we can provide care, keep the patients safe, our team members safe, and the community safe,” Swift said.

JCMC hospital officials said their strike team of nurses goes through this type of training once every few months.

