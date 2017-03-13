Fallen WWII era FBI agent honored in Abingdon

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Law enforcement officials and the family of a fallen FBI agent gathered in Abingdon Monday morning to honor the 75th anniversary of his death.

Special Agent Hubert J. Treacy, Jr. was killed on March 13, 1942 when he and Special Agent Charles Logan Tignor tried to arrest two U.S. Army deserters.

Agent Treacy was shot and killed while Tignor was seriously wounded. The deserters later surrendered to law enforcement and ended up in federal prison in Atlanta, GA.

Monday morning, the families of those involved gathered as a plaque honoring Agent Treacy was unveiled in Abingdon near the location of his death.

FBI officials were also present and spoke about Treacy’s sacrifice. Assistant Special Agent in Charge John Lenkart, from the Richmond Division said the effects of fallen agents like Treacy are felt every day by modern agents.

“It serves as the foundation for us today for the FBI to go out and do those same things today on the shoulders of these brave men that were killed, in this case, 75 years ago,” Lenkart said.

He said that he could tell the dedication of the plaque was a blessing to the Treacy’s family.

“We had a great turnout here today on a relatively chilly morning for something that happened 75 years ago,” Lenkart said. “In speaking with the family I know that they thought that was extraordinarily important and it touched them deeply.”

