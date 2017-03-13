ETSU Football wraps up day one of spring practice

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (March 13, 2017) – Following off-season workouts in the weight room, the ETSU football team hit the gridiron for the first time this spring as the Buccaneers wrapped up day one of spring practice on Monday.

The Blue and Gold held a two-hour, 24-period practice outside on the practice fields adjacent the Basler Center for Physical Activity.

ETSU will hold six more practices before holding its first spring scrimmage, which is scheduled for Thursday, March 23. Due to the ETSU men’s basketball team playing Florida on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament, head coach Carl Torbush has altered this week’s practice schedule. The Bucs were scheduled to practice Thursday afternoon, but ETSU will now hold practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

the bucs are coming off a season in which they finished 5-6 and that included a huge upset win at the end of the year against nationally ranked samford…

still a young team, the bucs have a good mixture of sophomores and juniors that appeared to enter 1st day of camp with a good attitude…..

“it’s really nice to be back out here. We had a great day, obviously with the weather, it’s perfect weather for football. No comparison in where we were when we started three years ago where we are right now. We look like a seasoned football team.”

“It was good to get back out here after working out all spring. It was good to get back out here with the guys and actually play some football. We just did basic stuff today, just relearning everything, so it was great to get back out here and sling it around a little bit.”

