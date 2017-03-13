ESTU students getting ready for the NCAA Championship game, bus to take 50 students to Orlando

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The ETSU campus is buzzing as students returned to class for the first time today since Spring break and the big announcement that The Bucs will face the Florida Gators.

One day after learning they would face Florida in the first round of the NCAA championship, The Bucs are already hard at work warming up for practice ahead of Thursday’s game.

The excitement on campus bubbling over in almost every student News Channel 11 spoke with.

“Its great to see The Bucs be able to get out there and play win, its pretty awesome,” Hannah Gossett said.

After wining the SOCON Championship in Asheville, the ETSU Men’s basketball team is now hoping to survive and advance to the Final Four.

“I’m sure a lot of people are thinking Florida but Florida has a couple of key players down from what i hear so that gives The Bucs a competitive edge,” Thomas Stovall said.

Another edge, will be student fan support. Mountain States Health Alliance is sponsoring a free charter bus to get students to the game, however there will only be 50 student tickets.

Those will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

“We want the students to be apart of this, its an exciting time at ETSU and we want to make sure we get as many students as we can to Orlando to cheer on The Bucs as we beat the Gators,” Said Assistant Vice President of Student Services Sam Mayhew

Students will be responsible for a hotel. Its a price some say is worth paying to support the home team and be part of history.