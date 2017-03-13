7-year-old shot in face while traveling on Tennessee interstate; Police seek gunman

ANTIOCH, TN (WKRN) – A 7-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot in the face when two cars were hit by gunfire on a Tennessee interstate on Saturday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate-24 near the Hickory Hollow Parkway exit at 10:40 p.m.

According to witnesses, the gunman fired shots while hanging outside the front passenger window.

A passenger in one of the cars says they were driving home from a Walmart in Smyrna when they heard several booming noises.

They didn’t realize what happened at first, but they pulled over when they saw that 7-year-old Kayla Velazquez, who was sitting in the backseat, was injured. The child was struck by a round that hit her in the cheek and then exited through her nose.

She was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with critical injuries. Metro police later told News 2 that Kayla was upgraded to stable condition.

The occupants of the second car hit by bullets included a couple and their 8-month-old baby. They were not hurt.

According to police, none of the victims reported any type of incident before the shooting.

The suspected vehicle was described by Metro police as a white Ford four-door sedan.