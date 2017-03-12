Your Weekly Constitutional: Gerrymandering and Authoritarianism

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Sometimes we start an interview thinking that we’re going to talk about one thing, and then the conversation takes an unexpected turn.

Stewart recently spoke with Brian Klaas, a Fellow at the London School of Economics, expecting that they would discuss gerrymandering – and they did, eventually. But first the conversation veered down a dark path: the global rise of authoritarianism.

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.