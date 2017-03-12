VIDEO: Out-of-control car skids off road, lands on roof

By NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:

TAIZHOU, CHINA (WCMH) — A homeowner in Jiangsu Province in China is facing major home repairs after an out-of-control vehicle ended up on his roof. The startling incident was caught on camera.

An SUV swerved out of control and skidded off the road, landing on the roof of a house. The driver of the SUV told CCTV he accidentally stepped on the gas pedal as he was trying to avoid another driver and a tricycle.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, swerving off the road and onto a roof of a nearby home. There was no guardrail on the side of the road that could have stopped the accident.

Police had to use a ladder to rescue the driver. Neither the homeowner nor the driver reported any injuries.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s