South Greene Lady Rebels reaction to winning 6th Class A state title

Murfreesboro, TN – Two of the winningest high school basketball programs in the state met in the finals of the class A state championship game Saturday night. Clarkrange and South Greene have played in the state tournament a combined 52 times.

Clarkrange has won 8 titles, while defending state champion South Greene was looking for their 6th…

“Kenny, for just the 3rd time in school history the South Greene lady rebels have won back-to-back state titles. But this year’s squad feels that the 2017 championship is even sweeter than the 2016 title.

“This one’s definitely better. Now we’ve got two, so it’s perfect. We knew how to come out here, take care of business and keep our composure the whole game.”

“I feel like we definitely had a target on our back but I feel like we came out and played as a team and done what we could to get the job done.”

Clarkrange erased a double digit South Greene lead in the first half, sending the Lady Rebels into the locker room leading by just one point. But last year’s title game experience helped the Lady Rebels keep their composure and take control coming out of the break.

“I mean you’re going to have ups and downs so you’ve just got to keep on playing and be able to trust your teammates that they’re going to hit a shot for you and you’re going to get motivated and they’re going to make the push for you.”

“Basketball’s a game of adjustments and I asked the girls to a couple of things there to give us a chance in the end and make that strong push in the third and they executed.”

“Always dreamed of being in this situation and now that we’re here, it’s crazy. It’s like we’re living a dream.”

Now the South Greene lady rebels will not be able to defend their class A title next year, because they’re moving up to AA. But they’re only losing one senior from this year’s squad so they’ll be well set for the 2017-18 season. Reporting in Murfreesboro, Kane O’Neill News Channel 11 sports