Minnesota father’s missing daughter found in Monroe County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Minnesota father’s search for his 6-year-old daughter in Tennessee has come to an end.

Brian Cooney, who’s from Perham, Minnesota, was given temporary custody of his daughter, Claire. But he had not seen her in over a month.

She was spotted on March 2 at Becky’s Thrift Store in Centerville. According to the store owner, Claire was with her mother, Miranda Cooney, and her mother’s boyfriend, who is a wanted felon.

The store owner called police because the group looked suspicious.

Cooney hired a private investigator to help in the case.

Claire was ultimately found in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, by Melissa and Scott Williams.

The couple, who owns William’s Deli, recognized the little girl from flyers that were passed out by the private investigator.

The Williams called police who then took the mother’s boyfriend into custody. He is now being held in the Monroe County Jail, and Miranda was served a protection order.

Brian will fly down to Tennessee Monday to reunite with his daughter.