Joni Sledge, member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60

By Published:
File- This Aug. 14, 2006 file photo shows Joni Sledge, one of the original members of "Sister Sledge," second from left, posing with Rodney Jerkins, second from right, her niece Camille Sledge, left, and her cousin Amber Sledge at the "We Are Family 2006 - All-Star Katrina Benefit CD and Documentary DVD Launch" in Century City, Calif. Sledge, who with her sisters recorded the defining dance anthem "We Are Family," has died, the band's representative says. She was 60. Sledge was found dead in her home by a friend in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, the band's publicist, Biff Warren, said Saturday, March 11, 2017. A cause of death has not been determined. (AP Photo/Chris Polk, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Joni Sledge, who with her sisters recorded the defining dance anthem “We Are Family,” has died, the band’s representative says.

She was 60.

Sledge was found dead in her home by a friend in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, the band’s publicist, Biff Warren, said Saturday. A cause of death has not been determined.

“On yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We welcome your prayers as we weep the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin,” read a family statement.

Sledge and her sisters Debbie, Kim and Kathy formed the Sister Sledge in 1971, but had their breakout success in 1979 with “We Are Family.” The dance song became an anthem of unity and women empowerment.

Sledge is survived by an adult son besides her sisters and other relatives.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s