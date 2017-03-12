Girl, 3, dies after fire caused by hoverboard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A three-year-old girl has died after a hoverboard caused a house to go up in flames Friday night in Harrisburg.

Ashanti Hughes was pronounced dead just after 11:30 Saturday morning, the Lehigh Valley coroner’s office said in a news release.

Two other children and a firefighter are all still in critical condition following Friday night’s blaze in the 2500 block of Lexington Street.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said at a press conference Saturday that the fire in the 2500 block of Lexington Street. ignited from a hoverboard that was recharging.

The children injured were airlifted to Lehigh Valley Medical Center.

Chief Enterline says Lieutenant Dennis Devoe was one of the first responders on his way to the home when he was struck by a 19-year old drunk driver.

Khanyae Kendall allegedly ran a stop sign at 14th and Walnut streets when she hit Devoe’s vehicle and then fled the scene.

Lieutenant Devoe was taken to Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to police, Kendall checked herself into a hospital claiming to have minor injuries and denied being involved in the crash.

Police were able to link her to the crash and also believe she was driving a stolen vehicle.

Kendall is being charged with DUI, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, accidents involving injury, among other charges.