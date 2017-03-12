Giraffe Watch: World still waiting for birth of baby giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WCMH) – A New York petting zoo is sharing the joy as they are expecting a baby giraffe to be born.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is live-streaming as their 15-year-old giraffe, April and her mate, Oliver welcome their baby. The livestream has gained international attention, with several hashtags trending such as #AprilsViewCrew, #TeamEgg and #GiraffeWatch.

On Saturday, March 11, the park said April “continues to do great,” and said keepers are watching her udder closely as they wait for milk to fill the area. Temperatures are in the single digits in New York over the weekend, so April and her partner Oliver will be inside more.

WATCH LIVE BELOW: