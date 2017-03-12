Fans excited after learning ETSU will play Florida in NCAA Tournament

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Buccaneers will play the Florida Gators in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Fans packed the Millennium Centre Sunday for a watch party.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this and it’s finally happening,” said ETSU student Drew Gray.

“It was electric,” said ETSU student Victor Shem. “As soon as our name went up this place went wild, there was a lot of noise, a lot of cheers and just a great atmosphere.”

“I’m pumped, I’m ready to get to Orlando and watch the game… I’ve already asked off of work for it so I’m good to go,” Gray said. “There’s no issue there, we can beat Florida, we can keep on going.”

“I think they’re going to win by a little bit,” fan Christian Nutter said.

The Bucs won the Southern Conference championship in Asheville last week. They beat UNC Greensboro 79 to 74.

ETSU last played in the NCAA Tournament back in 2010.

“It’s been 7 years since we’ve been there, so we’re just excited to put ETSU on the map and to show how good we are,” Shem said.

Fans said they were excited and proud.

“To have these young men that are in college that are seeking a degree to also give that back to the community, for everybody that’s gone through ETSU the people wanting to come to ETSU, it’s just huge,” said David Nutter.

And fans were all chanting the same two words: “Go Bucs!”

