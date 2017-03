JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – After being chosen as a No. 13 seed in the East Region, The East Tennessee State University will play fourth seed Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be played Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

A huge crowd gathered in the Millennium Center in Johnson City as the announcement was made during the CBS NCAA Selection Show.

The Bucs recently sealed their bid to the “Big Dance” after defeating UNC Greensboro in the Southern Conference Final.