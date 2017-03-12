ETSU Bucs, fans set to gather in Johnson City for NCAA selection show

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Sunday night the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers will find out who they will play in the NCAA tournament.

The Bucs won the Southern Conference Championship in Asheville last week in front of a sold out crowd. They beat UNC Greensboro 79 to 74.

The Bucs along with their fans will find out who and where they will play on the CBS Selection Show this Sunday.

You can watch that show on News Channel 11, or you can join the Bucs at the Millennium Centre the watch party kicks off at 5.

The NCAA Selection Sunday special airs on News Channel 11, it starts at 5:30 p.m.

