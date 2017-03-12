ETSU Bucs, fans set to gather in Johnson City for NCAA selection show

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Sunday night the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers will find out who they will play in the NCAA tournament.

The Bucs won the Southern Conference Championship in Asheville last week in front of a sold out crowd. They beat UNC Greensboro 79 to 74.

The Bucs along with their fans will find out who and where they will play on the CBS Selection Show this Sunday.

You can watch that show on News Channel 11, or you can join the Bucs at the Millennium Centre the watch party kicks off at 5.

The NCAA Selection Sunday special airs on News Channel 11, it starts at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s