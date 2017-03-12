Aquinas College in Nashville cutting degrees, faculty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Aquinas College in Nashville says it will only offer degrees in education starting this fall, leading to faculty cuts and forcing students to transfer.

Media outlets report that the Roman Catholic college announced Friday it will no longer offer degrees in arts and sciences, business and nursing. The school also will stop providing residential housing and student life activities in the fall.

School officials said the cuts are tied to challenges with funding and enrollment. About 60 of the college’s 76 employees will lose their jobs, while up to 140 of its 257 students will have finish their degrees somewhere else.

The administration is talking with institutions similar to Aquinas to help students find another school.

In a statement, Aquinas President Sister Mary Sarah Galbraith called the decision “extremely painful.”

