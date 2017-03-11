SWVA man charged with assaulting law enforcement, reckless driving after leading authorities on a pursuit

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- A Southwest Virginia man is facing several charges after leading deputies on a chase through Scott, and Wise County, Virginia.

According to officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, deputies chased 27-year-old Quintin Matthew Church in the early morning hours on Saturday as he made his way through the town of Big Stone Gap, heading towards Appalachia.

Deputies said at times Church was driving more than 80mph, and in the course of the pursuit, struck a patrol car.

After pinning the car Church was driving against a guard rail, deputies said both Church, and the passenger who was riding in the car tried to flee on foot.

Wise County Sheriff’s deputies were able to catch both Church and the passenger.

Police are identifying that passenger as a female runaway juvenile out of Lee County, Virginia.

According to authorities that vehicle Church was driving during the pursuit was stolen out of Lee County, Virginia.

Church now faces several charges that include felony eluding, possession of stolen property, two counts of assaulting law enforcement officers, destruction of property, driving on a suspended license, second offense DUI, refusal of a breath or blood test, abuse/neglect of a child, three counts of reckless driving, possession of a concealed weapon, and obstruction of justice.

Church is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Deputies said the runaway juvenile was turned over to authorities in Lee County, Virginia.

