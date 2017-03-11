Sheriff: drunk man steals Keys forklift, ‘needed to drive’

This photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shows Edward Quinton. Florida Keys authorities say Quinton stole a forklift and crashed into a gate, telling deputies he lost his car keys and needed something to drive. Quinton was quoted as saying that after he lost his keys Thursday, March 9, 2017, he needed a vehicle and took the forklift from a Marathon marina because he knew how to drive one. Breath tests showed Quinton's blood-alcohol level was twice Florida's legal limit. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) – Florida Keys authorities say a drunken man from Rhode Island stole a forklift and crashed into a gate, telling deputies he lost his car keys and needed something to drive.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 44-year-old Edward Quinton of Greenwich, Rhode Island told deputies he was in the Keys helping friends move.

Quinton was quoted as saying that after he lost his keys Thursday night, he needed a vehicle and took the forklift from a Marathon marina because he knew how to drive one. Quinton also told deputies he thought he could fix the damaged gate.

Breath tests showed Quinton’s blood-alcohol level was twice Florida’s legal limit. He faces drunk-driving, criminal mischief, burglary and grand theft charges.

Jail records listed no attorney for Quinton.

