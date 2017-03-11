Pence to make case for health care overhaul in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is taking the Trump administration’s case for a health care overhaul to Kentucky, where one of the state’s GOP senators has been a leading critic of the White House-backed plan and the governor is unimpressed with the current proposal to replace the Obama-era law.

Pence planned to tour an energy services company Saturday with Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, part of an effort to reassure conservatives who have raised objections to the House GOP health care proposal that would scrap elements of former President Barack Obama’s law.

Pence has been the chief salesman for President Donald Trump’s push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The House is expected to vote on the bill in less than two weeks but faces fierce resistance from critics, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has called the initial draft “Obamacare Lite.” Several influential conservative groups such as Heritage Action, FreedomWorks and the Club for Growth have come out against the plan.

Conservatives have urged the White House to halt the extra money Obama’s law gives states to expand the federal-state Medicaid program for 70 million low-income people. The GOP bill would end that additional funding in 2020 except for those already in the program, but conservatives want to accelerate that to 2018 to save money.

