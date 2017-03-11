Man arrested after leading Washington County, Tn. deputies on short chase in stolen vehicle

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- An Erwin man is behind bars after leading Washington County Sheriff deputies on a short chase on Saturday. Authorities say 21-year-old Isaac Richardson reportedly stole a vehicle from a residence on Summit Drive.Deputies got a call about a white Cadillac Escalade being stolen after a women left the vehicle running in her driveway.

Deputies got a call about a white Cadillac Escalade being stolen after a women left the vehicle running in her driveway.

While responding to the call, deputies observed the white Cadillac Escalade traveling on Summit Drive in Jonesborough. After a short pursuit, the suspect crashed at the intersection of West Walnut street and Sunny Slopes where he fled the scene.

Washington County deputies along with a K-9 unit searched the area for about three hours and eventually spotted Richardson. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase in the Sunny Slopes area. Richardson is charged with Theft of a motor Vehicle, Burglary, Felony Evading, Resisting Arrest, along with several traffic violations.

He is expected to be arraigned in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.