Local group planning to preserve Langston High School’s legacy with community center

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A local group met with city leaders and the public, to showcase their plans to preserve the old Langston High School’s legacy, integrity and historical value.

Langston High School is a special piece of Michael Young’s past.

“I was a member of the last graduating class of Langston,” Young said. “By the luck of the draw I am the last graduate of Langston.”

Young is now fighting for Johnson City’s first African American public high school’s future.

“To renovate it, to improve it and to make it a community, if you will, a community center that will be a viable project for the entire city of Johnson City,” Young said.

That is the plan, Young said, for the former gym. It is a structure that remains on site, after the city decided over a year ago some of the school’s buildings were beyond repair and needed to be demolished.

“The roof was leaking, there was asbestos in it, there was lead paint in it,” Young said.

He and other members of L.E.A.D. – or Langston Educational and Arts Development – group detailed their vision for the new center Saturday morning.

“We have programs we want to put in there,” Young said. “We want to do computer sciences, we want to do science and engineering, graphic arts and design, we want to do some theatrical stuff, arts, career development.”

The group is working with the city.

“We set aside about $1.8 million for the restoration of the old Langston building itself,” Vice Mayor Jenny Brock said.

But the project, right now, is estimated to cost about $600,000 more.

“We’ll have to find some fundraising opportunities to fill in the gap,” said Brock.

Still, Brock remains confident in the project, and Young remains passionate, hoping people who experience the new facility can one day see “that a group of people came together, they saw a need and they did their very best to fulfill it.”

Young said one fundraising effort is already in the works. The L.E.A.D. group is selling bricks from the original building.

