Lamb leads South Greene to repeat title in Class A girls

By CHIP CIRILLO

Sports Writer

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Taylor Lamb, a Miss Basketball finalist, scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to repeat as tournament MVP in leading South Greene to its second straight Tennessee Class A title with a 66-57 win over Clarkrange on Saturday.

Kinsley Wykle added 15 points, including a 5 of 10 showing from 3-point range, to help the Lady Rebels (35-4) win their sixth state championship.

South Greene outscored Clarkrange 22-1 in bench points and 22-4 in second-chance points to win its 16th consecutive game.

Kara Meadows, a 6-foot-4 Miss Basketball finalist and Middle Tennessee State signee, led Clarkrange (27-11) with 28 points. Hannah Garrett, a 6-foot junior, added 11 points for the Lady Buffaloes, who shot 63 percent from the field.

South Greene, which is moving up to Class AA next year, enjoyed a 16-3 advantage in offensive rebounds.

The Lady Rebels led by one at halftime before starting to pull away with a 17-7 advantage in the third quarter.

All three state champions scored 66 points, including Riverdale in Class AAA and Upperman in AA.