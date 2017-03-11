King takes 3rd, Killian 7th at NCAA Wrestling Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Dustin Kirk and Bryce Killian completed the NCAA Wrestling Championships with a pair of All-American performances. Kirk posted the highest finish by a King wrestler at the event, third, and Killian finished second, giving King their first All-Americans since 2011-12.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Starting in the consolation quarterfinals on Saturday at 133 pounds, Kirk defeated 12th-ranked David Bavery of Notre Dame College 7-1 to reach the semifinals.

Kirk then reached the third place bout with a 4-2 double overtime victory over 10th-ranked Carmine Ciotti of Gannon University.

In the third place bout, Kirk defeated ninth-ranked Dustin Wamer of Wheeling Jesuit University 4-2, giving him a third place finish.

Killian dropped a close 6-5 decision to 10th-ranked Brandon Ball of Fort Hays State, dropping him to the seventh place match at 141 pounds.

He then took a win by medical forfeit to finish seventh, earning All-American recognition.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Kirk and Killian become King’s third and fourth NCAA Division II All-American’s, and first since assistant coach Frank Morgan and Tywan Claxton earned All-American recognition in 2011-12.

That season Morgan finished fifth and Claxton took eighth.

The third place finish by Kirk is the highest in program history.

KING RESULTS BY WEIGHT CLASS

133 – No. 3 Dustin Kirk 5-1

141 – No. 4 Bryce Killian 3-2