Human remains found near Interstate in NC

Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) — Human remains have been discovered along the side of a highway in Wake County, according to Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

Harrison told CBS North Carolina the remains were found on Friday night off of Interstate 540 Eastbound near the Falls of Neuse Road exit.

Authorities believe the body had been there for some time, due to its decomposition, Harrison said. A motorist who broke down and cut through the woods as he looked for help found the body just after 6 p.m. Friday, Harrison said. The remains were in some woods, 15 to 20 feet from the guardrail, according to a news release.

It’s not clear if the person was male or female, Harrison said. Authorities believe the person had a ponytail and was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. A paracord bracelet was found near the body, and it appears the person had undergone some sort of surgery that left a plate near his or her hip.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who thinks they might know who the person is to call them at (919) 856-6911.

Investigators aren’t sure if the person’s death was suspicious and are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Investigators expect to remain out most of the night and return to the scene in the morning.