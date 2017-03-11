ETSU wraps up day one at General Hackler Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (March 11, 2017) – The ETSU men’s golf team wrapped up day one at the General Hackler Championship on Saturday as senior Mateusz Gradecki (Oborniki Slaskie, Poland) paced the Blue and Gold at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

Gradecki – who posted back-to-back rounds of even-par 72 on Saturday – is tied for ninth at even-par 144. The Buccaneer leader got off to a strong start in round one as he birdied three of his first seven holes en route to being 2-under at the turn. From there, Gradecki carded seven pars and two bogeys to finish with the 72. In round two, Gradecki parred his first five holes before walking away with a birdie on the par-5, 540-yard No. 15, while bogeying the par-3, 185-yard 17th to get back to even after his first nine holes. Gradecki posted two birdies, a par and a bogey on his first four holes following the turn, and bogeyed the par-4, 425-yard No. 7, which moved him back to even for the round.

Gradecki is nine shots off the lead as Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris holds the 36-hole lead at 9-under-par 135 (68-67). Zalatoris, the 12th-ranked player via Golfstat, has a one-stroke lead over Kent State’s Ian Holt (No. 28) and a two-shot advantage over teammate Paul McBride.

The 12th-ranked Demon Deacons also have the grip on the team leaderboard as Wake Forest is 15-under-par 561 (279-282) following 36 holes of competition. Wake Forest has a 10-shot lead over No. 14 Kent State and a 12-stroke lead over ninth-ranked LSU.

As a team, the Blue and Gold are tied for ninth at 20-over-par 596 (297-299), and sit ahead of No. 42 Iowa State (+21), No. 3 Virginia (+25) and No. 45 NC State (+27).

Freshman Ben Reichert (East Amherst, N.Y.) is tied for 28th at 3-over-par 147 (72-75), while sophomore Geuntae Kim (Daegu, South Korea) is tied for 54th at 7-over-par 151 (76-75).

The Bucs are paired with North Florida and Kentucky in Sunday’s final round. ETSU goes out at 10 a.m.