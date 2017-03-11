ETSU hold sixth annual film festival

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – ETSU will be hosting their sixth annual film festival at the Real to Reel theater on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

The festival will showcase some of the students best work over the past year.

Head of the Radio, Television, and Film Program, Shara Lange said this is a great way to showcase all of the hard work that these students put into these films.

“These are 100% student made films they do all of this themselves. They do the casting, they do the preproduction, they raise the money. Most of the time they have no money so they are really low budget”, Lange said.

“They use our gear and our facilities so they have a great resource here at ETSU, but they really make it all happen themselves.”

The festival will showcase approximately 10 films and will last about an hour.

Lange said this event sells out every year so you need to get there early.

All of the proceeds from the event go to the Tom Headley Student production award.

That award is given to a different student each year.

Lange said this is a great way to see local films that are locally made.

“People like locally grown food, well this is the locally grown film. So we are supporting your stories, we want to hear them, we want to see them looking as good as possible and sounding as good as possible”, Lange said.

