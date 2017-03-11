County officials confirm Sulphur Springs Elementary is now bug free

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County, TN School System said Sulphur Springs Elementary no longer has bed bugs.

Special Projects Manager Jared Adams told News Channel 11 Thursday night’s extermination efforts at the Jonesborough School were successful.

Crews sprayed one of the classrooms inside the building Thursday after a teacher found a bed bug on Wednesday

The students have been putting their things in plastic bags as a precaution for the past three weeks because two bugs were found three weeks ago but it was not confirmed if those were bed bugs. Exterminators sprayed the same classroom when those bugs were found.

Principal Cathy Humphries told News Channel 11 parents were not notified about the one bed bug this week because it was contained to one classroom. Humphries said she sent an email to parents to let them know the classroom is bed bug free.

It’s still unknown tonight where the bug came from.