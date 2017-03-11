3 arrested at North Carolina airport for having loaded guns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say they stopped three separate travelers from bringing loaded handguns onto planes at a North Carolina airport.

In a statement Friday, the Transportation Security Administration said authorities don’t believe the three incidents at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday were related.

The statement said TSA officers staffing the X-ray machines at the respective checkpoints spotted the firearms and ammunition as the carry-on bags passed along the conveyor belt. The officers contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, who questioned the travelers and arrested them on a local charge of carrying a firearm on airport property.

Last week, two men were charged after trying to bring loaded guns onto planes at Charlotte Douglas.

So far this year, TSA officers have found 12 firearms at the airport. They found 53 in all of 2016.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)