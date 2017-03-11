25 Vols Rally Past Cincinnati, 2-1

March 11, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee used a late offensive rally, fueled by the bat of redshirt senior Jeff Moberg, to come from behind and walk off in Game One of Saturday’s doubleheader vs. Cincinnati, 2-1, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Game Two of Saturday’s doubleheader between Tennessee (10-2) and Cincinnati (6-7) is slated to begin 45 minutes following the completion of Game One. To follow the game action, head to UT’s Baseball Central.

With each team held at just two hits entering the eighth, Moberg knocked a solo home run over the right field wall to tie the game at 1-1. In UT’s last at-bat, first baseman Andre Lipcius cranked a stand-up double off the center field wall before the Vols went on to load the bases. With two outs, Moberg came through again for Tennessee with an RBI single through the left side.

For the second game in a row, Cincinnati plated one run to open the scoring in the first inning. Leadoff man Jace Mercer reached via walk, coming around to score on a stolen base, throwing error by starter Zach Linginfelter and a 6-3 groundout to give the Bearcats a one-run lead.

Despite the early lead, UT held the Bearcats hitless until the top of the sixth, when A.J. Bumpass punched a single through the right side.

The Bearcats carried their upper hand through the seventh inning as Cincinnati starter J.T. Perez retired 16 straight Volunteers before Moberg’s homer in the eighth.

Linginfelter tossed 4.0 hitless innings, allowing one unearned run in the first inning to take no decision in his first-ever start on Rocky Top.

Fellow freshman Garrett Stallings then entered the game in the fifth and dealt 5.0 scoreless innings en route to earning his second career win for the Orange and White.

TENNESSEE QUICK HITS

With the win, Tennessee moves to 18-6 in its all-time series with Cincinnati and now stands at 1-1 in this three-game series hosting the Bearcats.

Jeff Moberg’shome run in the eighth inning marked his fifth of the season and the 11th for Tennessee in 2017. He leads the Vols with nine extra-base hits over 12 games.

With Moberg’s 2-for-5, two-RBI effort vs. Cincinnati, he also now leads the Vols with eight multi-hit games in 2017.

Sevierville native Zach Linginfeltermade his first start for the Big Orange on Rocky Top, having previously made his first career start at Loyola Marymount (Feb. 22).

Cincinnati got on the boards first in Game One, marking just the third time this season for Tennessee’s opponent to score first in a contest.

Game action began on Saturday amidst snow flurries, marking the first time for Tennessee to play in snow since Feb. 20, 2015, when the Vols took a 6-0 decision vs. Lipscomb in Emerson, Ga.

On Deck for the Vols: Game Two of Tennessee’s Saturday doubleheader vs. Cincinnati begins approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Lefty Zach Warren (1-1, 3.65 ERA) gets the nod for the series finale