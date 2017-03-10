Walmart Supercenters giving away free cupcakes on Sunday

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – Walmart Supercenters are giving away 3-million cupcakes nationwide to celebrate “everyone’s birthday”.

Stores will be giving away free cupcakes on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., local time. That includes 99,120 in Tennessee and 120,960 cupcakes in Virginia.

“Birthdays are a big deal, ” Walmart said in a statement. “Everyone has one, and Walmart is the destination for everything you need to put together the best birthday ever.”

All Walmart Supercenters will give away one free chocolate or vanilla cupcake per customer to anyone who wants one, regardless of when their birthdays are.

Walmart says it is the first time it has ever done a cupcake giveaway on this scale.