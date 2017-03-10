VSP Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy

CARROLL COUNTY (WJHL)– The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Carroll County that involved a Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to a police report, the crash happened shortly after 10 pm on Thursday, March 9 at the intersection of Route 58 and the I-77 exit 14 ramp.

Police say Carroll County Deputy Curtis Bartlett, 32, was assisting a fellow officer with an ongoing pursuit. Deputy Bartlett was travelling west on Route 58 with emergency lights and sirens activated, when he collided with a tractor-trailer that was turning off of the exit ramp, onto Route 58. Police say the tractor-trailer had a green light and was traveling approximately 25 miles per hour.

Deputy Bartlett was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer and collided with the rear. Deputy Bartlett died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Deputy was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 59-year-old male from Barren Springs, Virginia, was not injured in the crash.

VSP is investigating the crash.

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Bartlett have not yet been made.