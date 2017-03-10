VIDEO: Expert’s TV interview goes awry when his young kids crash it

(ABC NEWS) – A BBC correspondent’s live interview on Skype went adorably wrong this morning after the guest’s two young children crashed the interview.

Robert Kelly, a professor of political science at Pusan National University in South Korea, was offering his expert analysis of South Korea’s move to impeach its president when his two children stormed in and stole the show.

First, a bubbly toddler came bouncing in, much to the consternation of the stern-faced dad.

The interview was disrupted even further when a baby in a bouncer scuttled into the room. That’s when Kelly’s wife, with a mortified expression on her face, quickly rounded up the wayward youngsters and closed the door.

Thankfully, Kelly managed to keep his cool throughout the botched TV moment.

Watch as professor's young children burst through the door and interrupt his live TV interview. https://t.co/OR4zb4aiuV pic.twitter.com/rOM1B3Oz6w — ABC News (@ABC) March 10, 2017