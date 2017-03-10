This weekend ETSU Bucs find out who and where they will play in the NCAA Tournament

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- This weekend the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers will find out who they will play in the NCAA tournament.

The Bucs won the Southern Conference Championship in Asheville earlier this week in front of a sold out crowd. They beat UNC Greensboro 79 to 74.

The Bucs along with their fans will find out who and where they will play on the CBS Selection Show this Sunday.

You can watch that show on News Channel 11, or you can join the Bucs at the Millennium Centre the watch party kicks off at 5.

Head Coach Steve Forbes said not only is this 2017 win exciting, he says it could help recruit students and student athletes to ETSU in years to come.

“Playing in the in NCAA tournament on national television you can’t pay for that. I think it helps everybody, I think it helps the school, I think it helps our community that were being exposed and that type of manner that’s free advertising dollars that we really can’t afford,” Forbes said.

The Bucs and Forbes lost the SoCon Championship in the final round last year.

The NCAA Selection Sunday special airs on News Channel 11, it starts at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.