Take a hike! Tennessee’s state parks offering free ones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s state parks are offering free guided hikes to celebrate the coming of spring.

The state’s Department of Environment and Conservation says all 56 state parks will be hosting free hikes on March 18.

Officials say the hikes will be guided by park staff. The hikes range in distance, degree of skill, accessibility and time of day.

Activities planned along the trails will include wildlife viewing, spring cleanups, scavenger hunts, historical interpretive programs and more.

A full list of planned hikes for March 18 is available at tnstateparks.com.