South Greene punches ticket to state title game, Hampton falls in semis

MURFREESBORO, TN- Hampton saw its season come to an end on Friday, while South Greene has a chance to come home with another state title.

The Lady Rebels defeated Summertown in the Class ‘A’ semifinals, 62-47. Braelyn Wykle led the way for South Greene with 20 points, while Taylor Lamb dropped 13.

The Lady Bulldogs saw their season come to an end against Clarkrange, 37-27. Hampton lead 23-22 after three quarter, but Clarkrange took control in the 4th to punch its ticket to the championship.

South Greene at Clarkrange will play for the Class ‘A’ State title on Saturday at 6 p.m. central time.