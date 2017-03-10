Man accused of killing Elizabethton toddler waives right to preliminary hearing

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The man accused of killing his 3-year-old stepson appeared in a Carter County courtroom on Friday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. returned to Carter County to face charges Friday.

Demetrius Covington is accused of killing his three-year-old stepson, Ja’Kari Phillips.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 revealed the child suffered brain swelling, stomach injuries, and multiple bruises and scrapes

Deputies said Covington ran away to Ohio when his stepson was rushed to the hospital in late November.

A few days later, the child died and police arrested Covington in Ohio.

Covington waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday morning and now the case has been bound over to a grand jury for review.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 30 for a hearing in a criminal courtroom.

