Local Republican women’s group gearing up for President Trump’s Nashville visit

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities Republican women’s organization is gearing up for President Trump’s upcoming Nashville visit.

President Trump is speaking at downtown Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium next Wednesday evening March 15.

Kay White of Washington County, Tennessee Republican Women hopes to be a part of the action as she and other members of the group plan their trip to the state capitol.

“You know what? The great thing is, after the inauguration, he didn’t forget us. He’s taking time out, you know, if you notice he’s going to different states “White said.

President Trump recently visited a school in Orlando, FL and held a rally in Melbourne, FL; White is thrilled he chose Nashville for his next event.

“Maybe he needs a break, maybe he wants to hear the voice of the people,” White said.

While she’s not exactly sure what he’ll discuss with Tennesseans she thinks immigration might be a key topic.

“Maybe to get the feel of the people as far as building the wall, the immigrants, that’s an awfully big subject right now,” White said.

She already has a ticket and signs of support ready to go but she knows not everyone at his Nashville rally will be in support.

“I also feel that there will be protestors, and some of them will not be from Tennessee, many of them will not be from Tennessee,” White said.

Although she anticipates protests, she’s hoping everything will be peaceful.

“I just hope and pray Tennessee will give him a warm welcome,” White said.

President Trump is expected to speak in Nashville at 7:30 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday.