Local cancer support group fighting for legislation to make treatment more affordable

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A vote on a bill to help make certain forms of chemotherapy treatment cheaper for cancer patients in Tennessee has been postponed.

The Insurance and Banking Subcommittee in Nashville delayed the vote Wednesday after a request from the bill’s sponsor, State Representative William Lamberth of Cottontown, TN. Lamberth said he wanted more time to answer any questions the subcommittee had.

The Cancer Treatment Fairness Act or House Bill 1059 hopes to reduce the cost of pills used to treat cancer. Patients and caregivers we spoke to in the Tri-Cities area say pills usually aren’t fully covered by insurance like injection treatments usually are. The bill strives to equalize the cost of intravenous chemotherapy versus oral chemotherapy.

Mark McCalman is a member of the Northeast Tennessee Multiple Myeloma Support Group, his father Pete passed away from the cancer.

Multiple Myeloma is a chronic blood cancer. McCalman hopes to help families who are struggling with paying high co-pays associated with medication.

“For those families that are struggling with the financial difficulties of these high co-pays, a parity would bring it down to a reasonable cost,” McCalman said.

Myeloma patient, Cheryl Povlich prefers to take oral cancer medication over traditional chemotherapy due to its convenience with her busy schedule.

Povlich said while chemo injections are covered by her insurance, oral cancer drugs aren’t fully covered.

“There are so many new medications coming out as oral medications that target the cells,” Povlich said. She hopes to be able to take newer medications without her payment of 20% of $9,000 each month.

“I mean it’s a house payment that comes straight out of your pocket,” Povlich said.

State Representative Timothy Hill of Blountville co-sponsors the bill hoping to require the same medical coverage for all cancer treatments.

“A lot of times what we do, from the government standpoint, technology outpaces the law, so the law has to keep up with the new technology,” Hill said.

McCalman was in Nashville during Wednesday’s subcommittee meeting and was happy with the progress, he said he’s looking forward to next Wednesday’s subcommittee meeting.