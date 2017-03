NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lionel Richie and special guest Mariah Carey’s show in Nashville has been cancelled

It was supposed to take place at Bridgestone Arena on May 20. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

Further details weren’t provided, and it’s unclear why the show was cancelled.

The “All the Hits” tour begins next Wednesday in Baltimore and is expected to continue through the end of May, with a stop at the Bridgestone Arena on May 20.